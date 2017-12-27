rss

Chiropractic veteran joins practice; same day appointments offered

By Sheila Ring

Posted: December 27, 2017
Camping pads designated a conditional use for property zoned commercial/industrial

By Sheila Ring

Posted: December 06, 2017
Four named to Academic All-State Team

In addition to demonstrating outstanding athleticism resulting in a trip to the Dakota Dome for the 9B Football Championship, four Sully Buttes seniors have been named to the Academic All-State Football Team by the 2017 South Dakota Football Coaches Association.

Posted: November 28, 2017
Chargers shut down Warriors

By LaJena Gruis

Posted: December 20, 2017
Chargers victorious in opening games

Led by senior Rachel Guthmiller, the Sully Buttes Chargers achieved a soaring victory over the Eureka/Bowdle Patriots in their season opener at home Friday.

Posted: December 14, 2017
Six local kids named Hoop Shoot champions

Six local kids were winners in the Elks Lodge No. 1953 Hoop Shoot at the St. Joseph’s School gymnasium on Sunday evening.

Posted: December 06, 2017
